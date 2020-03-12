Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Global stocks tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Shares tumbled in Asia after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and the Dow fell into bear market territory. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 skidded 4.4% Thursday, Thailand’s benchmark plunged 9% and Sydney’s declined 7.4%. Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, with investors disappointed over President Donald Trump’s response. Investors are waiting for more aggressive action from the U.S. government to alleviate the economic pain from the outbreak.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 4.4% to 18,559.63. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 7.4% to 5,304.60. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 4.7% to 1,817.87. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 3.6% to 24,316.77, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9% to 2,912.33.

Thailand’s benchmark plunged 9%. India’s Sensex swooned 7%.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with the central bank governor, who pledged to all he can to help support the economy, which contracted 7.1% in annual terms in the last quarter, before the virus outbreak even hit.

On Wall Street, the Dow’s loss dragged it 20% below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market. The broader S&P 500, which professional investors watch more closely, is a single percentage point away from falling into its own bear market, which would end the longest bull market in Wall Street history.

FINANCIAL MARKETS-BEAR MARKET

Dow in bear market, S&P within striking distance

UNDATED (AP) — Wall Street’s staggering skid that began less than three weeks ago has pulled the Dow into what’s known as a bear market. After a string of sharp losses, the Dow has now fallen more than 20% from recent high last month. The S&P, the index most investors pay attention to, moved within striking distance of its own bear market Wednesday, as did the Nasdaq. Both indexes are in a correction, down at least 10% from their most recent all-time highs. The biggest factor in the market’s decline has been the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

A correction is Wall Street’s term for an index like the S&P, the Dow, or even an individual stock, that’s fallen 10% or more from a recent high. A bear market occurs when the index or stock falls 20% or more from the peak for a sustained period of time.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TAX DELAY

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

WASHGINTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.

In an address from the Oval Office, Trump said he would use his emergency authority to allow individual taxpayers ad businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress earlier Wednesday that the payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month. He did not indicate what the new deadline would be.

Mnuchin told reporters that the delay would cover “virtually all Americans other than the super-rich.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL BANS

Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision Wednesday to impose a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States is the latest stunning setback for an airline industry that is reeling from a drop in bookings and a surge in people who are cancelling reservations for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

The ban, to begin at midnight Friday, won’t apply to Americans trying to return home — though they will be subject to “enhanced” health screening — or to citizens of the United Kingdom. But Trump’s move is sure to drastically escalate the disruptions facing global airlines and travellers on some of the most heavily travelled routes.

The disruption to air travel is also certain to ripple through economies, causing widespread damage to hotels, car rental companies, museums and restaurants.

In his address from the Oval Office, Trump said U.S. restrictions on people coming from China and other countries with early outbreaks of COVID-19 had held down the number of cases in the United States compared with Europe. He blamed the European Union for failing to immediately stop travel from China “and other hot spots,” which he said had led to clusters of outbreaks in the U.S.

BOEING-2020 WOES

Boeing shares suffer worst one-day drop since 1974

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing’s stock tumbled 18% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage drop since 1974, and company leaders painted a sobering picture for the business in 2020. The Chicago-based company said it has imposed a hiring freeze in response to the virus outbreak that is undercutting air travel and threatening to kill airlines’ appetite for new planes.

Boeing said it received 18 orders last month for new large planes, but 46 orders were cancelled, most of them for the grounded 737 Max, leaving the company with a net loss of 28 orders in February.

The company is also restricting employees’ travel and discretionary spending and limiting overtime to work on getting the Max back in flight.

Shares of Boeing Co. fell below $200 for the first time since mid-2017, closing at $189.08. They have plunged 58% in just over a year.

The latest drop occurred after Bloomberg News reported that Boeing will soon draw down the last of a $13.8 billion bank loan it arranged a little over a month ago. The company has been burning through cash since halting deliveries of the 737 Max last spring, and it is unclear when regulators will let the grounded plane fly again.

VIRUS-ECONOMIC EFFECTS

Virus financial woes spreads

UNDATED (AP) — The ripple effect on the global as well as the U.S. economy is spreading. The pandemic has scrambled supply chains, darkened factories in China, and reduced orders with the anticipation of a slowing global economy. Railroads are reporting a steep decline in the number of containers of imported goods they are carrying. The Association of American Railroads said Wednesday that the number of intermodal containers that U.S. railroads hauled last week fell 14.1% compared with last year.

Already under heavy pressure from protracted trade disputes, shares of major ocean shippers are sinking further due to the viral threat to the global economy. Shares in some of the biggest shippers have lost between quarter to nearly half their value this year. A JPMorgan industry analyst said that shippers could potentially catch up with recent capacity cuts as the supply chain normalizes and Chinese factories re-open. However, the bigger threat is the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe.

And, the casino industry is being ravaged by fewer tourists willing to travel and gamblers seeing the casino floor as a risky health bet. Shares in GM, Wynn, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars are down between 25% and 45% since late February. Industry analysts are lowering their expectations for the first quarter. Ratings company Egan-Jones says gaming revenue in Macao, a huge gambling resort that attracts millions of Chinese gamblers, plunged 87.8% in February as casinos closed for two weeks. The company said that gross gaming revenue in Macao is down about 50% year-to-date.

CME Group said it will shutter its Chicago trading floor as of the close of business Friday as a precaution. Although no coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building.

VIRUS-FEDERAL RESERVE

FED SUPPORT: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday spelled out more details about how it plans to keep short-term funding markets operating, two days after announcing that it was increasing the size of the support it was providing. The new announcement from the Fed’s New York regional bank said that beginning Thursday and continuing through April 12, it plans to offer at least $175 billion in daily overnight operations of its short-term funding operations known as the repo or repurchase market. The operations provide key support for businesses to meet short-term financing needs such as meeting payrolls.

VIRUS-AMAZON

Amazon to now offer paid leave

PAID LEAVE: Amazon said Wednesday that it will offer paid leave to hourly workers who have contracted the new coronavirus or are being quarantined because of it. It’s a reversal for the online shopping giant, which told warehouse workers last week they could take anytime off they want for the rest of March, but they wouldn’t get paid unless they used time off to paid time off. Amazon’s said its new policy gives hourly workers up to two weeks of pay.

MODELL’S BANKRUPTCY

Sporting goods chain Modell’s to close its remaining stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Modell’s Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing its remaining 115 stores.

It becomes the latest traditional retailer to succumb to a fast-changing environment. In recent years Payless ShoeSource Corp., Toys R Us and children’s chain Gymboree have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization or liquidated their operations.

A Modell’s spokeswoman said that as of Wednesday the company had 3,623 employees.

The New York-based retailer known to New Yorkers for its “Gotta Go to Mo’s” advertising slogan, said Wednesday it will start liquidation sales at the remaining stores Friday morning. It will team up with Tiger Capital Group to oversee the going-out-business sales. Tiger had helped the company liquidate 19 stores prior to the filing.

Modell’s has had its own challenges and the liquidation in 2016 of sporting goods giant Sports Authority, a 450-store chain, didn’t offer much respite. The chain, which sold mid-priced active wear brands, faced increasing competition from Dick’s Sporting Goods, the only national sporting goods chain left. Dick’s recently pulled out of a sales slump by focusing on service at the stores and catering more to women.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA

Australia unveils $11.4 billion in virus outbreak stimulus

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia has announced a $11.4 billion stimulus package meant to allay the impact of the virus outbreak on its economy and ward off a recession. The plan announced Thursday includes cash payments for small businesses and welfare recipients to counter the impact of the disease, which has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide. Australia has recorded 127 cases of the virus and three deaths. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic causing, jolting markets around the globe and heaping urgency on efforts to contain it.

The Associated Press