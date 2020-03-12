Loading articles...

TranAlta and Tidewater sell Pioneer Pipeline to TC Energy for $255 million

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. and its partner Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. have signed a deal to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to a subsidiary of TC Energy Corp. for $255 million.

The Pioneer Pipeline includes 131 kilometres of operating pipeline in Alberta.

It runs from west of Drayton Valley to west of Edmonton.

TC Energy says it plans to integrate the pipeline into its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) system.

As part of the deal, TransAlta will enter into long-term delivery transportation agreements with NGTL.

TransAlta owns and operates electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TA, TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 Approaching Yonge express, collision on the bullnose. Slow from Allen mainly in the express lanes. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for Thursday March 12 AND a sneak peak at what to expect for Friday #Toronto GTA @680NEWS @…
Latest Weather
Read more