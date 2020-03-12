Loading articles...

Are you tired? There’s a reason

Two clock faces showing hours to adjust your clocks for Daylight Saving time.

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s more than just annoying. In the middle of a run of seriously bad news, most of Canadians turned their clocks an hour forward this past weekend. And while everyone loves to complain about Daylight Saving Time, there’s more and more research showing that it’s actually harmful to us—in ways that involve everything from heart attacks to car collisions.

So why do we still do this every year? And will we ever stop? The answer to the latter question is yes, probably. And in places like British Columbia there’s even a chance that this past Sunday was the last time we’ll ever Spring Forward…

GUEST: Alex McKeen, Vancouver Bureau, Toronto Star

