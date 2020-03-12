Loading articles...

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID 19: PMO

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 10:28 pm EDT

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attends a rally for her husband Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Prime Minister's Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following medical advice, the prime minister’s wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Grégoire Trudeau as necessary.

The PMO says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. He will not be tested at this stage as he has no symptoms and as such, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.

The Prime Minister will continue his duties as per usual and will address Canadians on Friday.

