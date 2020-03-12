Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sobeys and Safeway parent Empire Co. Ltd. reports Q4 sales and profit up
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 7:15 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT
A Sobeys store is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $120.5 million in its latest quarter, up from $65.8 million in the same period a year earlier.
The parent company of Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores says the profit amounted to 45 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Feb. 1 compared with 24 cents per share a year earlier.
Sales in what was the company’s third quarter totalled nearly $6.4 billion, up from $6.2 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
Same-store sales gained 1.0 per cent, while same-store sales growth, excluding fuel, rose 0.8 per cent.
On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned $123.7 million or 46 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $72.9 million or 27 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)
The Canadian Press
