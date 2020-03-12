Loading articles...

Man in critical condition after shooting at Victoria Park and Finch

Police investigate a shooting at a gas station at Victoria Park and Finch avenues on March 12, 2020. CITYNEWS

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to a gas station at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East just after 10 p.m.

It’s believed the man was sitting in a car when he was shot. A vehicle at the scene had multiple gunshot holes in the front windshield.

Police say the man was losing consciousness when they arrived on scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on suspects.

