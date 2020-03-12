Man in critical condition after shooting at Victoria Park and Finch

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to a gas station at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East just after 10 p.m.

It’s believed the man was sitting in a car when he was shot. A vehicle at the scene had multiple gunshot holes in the front windshield.

Police say the man was losing consciousness when they arrived on scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on suspects.