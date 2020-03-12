Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man suffers serious injuries in shooting near Dufferin and St. Clair
by News Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2020 6:28 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 6:29 am EDT
Police are investigating a shooting on Dufferin Street that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, March 12, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting overnight in St. Clair West Village.
Police say their received several calls around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a shooting near a home on Dufferin Street, north of St. Clair Avenue.
It’s believed the victim was shot in a laneway at the rear of a home and then made his way to the front of the house.
“When police arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old male suffering from an upper body gunshot wound,” Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann explained.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma unit.
No suspect details have been released.
“We have limited information at this point in regards to any suspects … what we’ve been told thus far is that there was a black van involved in the incident,” Mann said.
Police are hoping security video from the area will help piece together the events leading up to the shooting and are asking anyone in the area who has home security footage or dashcam footage to contact investigators at 13 Division.