Man suffers serious injuries in shooting near Dufferin and St. Clair

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 6:29 am EDT

Police are investigating a shooting on Dufferin Street that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, March 12, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting overnight in St. Clair West Village.

Police say their received several calls around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a shooting near a home on Dufferin Street, north of St. Clair Avenue.

It’s believed the victim was shot in a laneway at the rear of a home and then made his way to the front of the house.

“When police arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old male suffering from an upper body gunshot wound,” Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann explained.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma unit.

No suspect details have been released.

“We have limited information at this point in regards to any suspects … what we’ve been told thus far is that there was a black van involved in the incident,” Mann said.

Police are hoping security video from the area will help piece together the events leading up to the shooting and are asking anyone in the area who has home security footage or dashcam footage to contact investigators at 13 Division.

