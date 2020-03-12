Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Several detained in China over quarantine building collapse
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 12:02 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT
BEIJING — Chinese authorities have taken several people into custody as part of their investigation into the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility that killed at least 28 people.
Officials told reporters Wednesday that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation and examination and approval” of the Xinjia Hotel, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The hotel in the southeastern city of Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it came crashing down Saturday night. In addition to the dead, one other person is still missing, while 42 people survived.
Xinhua quoted Quanzhou’s Executive Deputy Mayor Hong Ziqiang as saying that “those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody,” but gave no details.