Loading articles...

'Riverdale' production halts in Vancouver due to novel coronavirus concerns

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

KJ Apa and the cast of "Riverdale" accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros.Television says production of the Vancouver-based teen drama "Riverdale" is suspended after a team member was in contact with someone confirmed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

VANCOUVER — Warner Bros. Television says the Vancouver-based production of teen drama “Riverdale” has been halted until further notice.

A statement from the studio says work was halted after a member of the production was in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement does not say if the affected “Riverdale” employee is a member of the cast or crew.

Warner Bros. says the team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

The studio says the health and safety of its employees, casts and crews is its top priority and it is working with health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact everyone who may have had contact with the “Riverdale” member.

It says production of the show, which is based on the characters of the Archie comic books, is suspended “out of an abundance of caution.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
#EBlakeshore approaching Ellis, the two right lanes are blocked with a vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:57 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for Thursday March 12 AND a sneak peak at what to expect for Friday #Toronto GTA @680NEWS @…
Latest Weather
Read more