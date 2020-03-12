Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Riverdale' production halts in Vancouver due to novel coronavirus concerns
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 10:28 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
KJ Apa and the cast of "Riverdale" accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros.Television says production of the Vancouver-based teen drama "Riverdale" is suspended after a team member was in contact with someone confirmed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
VANCOUVER — Warner Bros. Television says the Vancouver-based production of teen drama “Riverdale” has been halted until further notice.
A statement from the studio says work was halted after a member of the production was in contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement does not say if the affected “Riverdale” employee is a member of the cast or crew.
Warner Bros. says the team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.
The studio says the health and safety of its employees, casts and crews is its top priority and it is working with health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact everyone who may have had contact with the “Riverdale” member.
It says production of the show, which is based on the characters of the Archie comic books, is suspended “out of an abundance of caution.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020