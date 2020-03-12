Loading articles...

Jury selection suspended in Ontario over coronavirus concerns

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 9:34 pm EDT

The Superior Court of Justice at 361 University Ave. on July 11, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Fears of COVID-19 have hit the court system, with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice announcing the suspension of jury selection.

Jury panels for upcoming matters are also being directed not to attend court.

The announcement was made on the Superior Court of Justice Twitter account.

It says an advisory notice to lawyers, litigants, witnesses, and jurors will be posted on its website Friday.

The court confirms that jury trials currently in progress will continue, unless a judge orders otherwise.

