Jury selection suspended in Ontario over coronavirus concerns

Fears of COVID-19 have hit the court system, with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice announcing the suspension of jury selection.

Jury panels for upcoming matters are also being directed not to attend court.

The announcement was made on the Superior Court of Justice Twitter account.

Ontario Superior Court of Justice @SCJOntario_en has suspended jury selection for future trials at this time. Jury panels for upcoming matters are being directed not to attend court. Jury trials currently in progress will continue, unless the trial judge orders otherwise. — Superior Court of Justice (ON) (@SCJOntario_en) March 13, 2020

It says an advisory notice to lawyers, litigants, witnesses, and jurors will be posted on its website Friday.

The court confirms that jury trials currently in progress will continue, unless a judge orders otherwise.