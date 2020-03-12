Loading articles...

Joint research team isolates COVID-19 virus

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 10:42 pm EDT

Pictured left to right: Dr. Robert Kozak, Dr. Samira Mubareka, Dr. Arinjay Banerjee. Credit: Sunnybrook.ca

A research team comprising of clinical microbiologists and infectious disease specialists from Sunnybrook Hospital, McMaster University and University of Toronto has isolated the virus responsible for causing COVID-19.

A release from Sunnybrook says Dr. Samira Mubareka and Dr. Rob Kozak of Sunnybrook and University of Toronto along with Dr. Arinjay Banerjee and Dr. Karen Mossman of McMaster University collaboarted to isolate the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has caused the current outbreak. It adds that they were able to “culture the virus from two clinical specimens in a Level 3 containment facility.”

The isolated virus will help researchers across the world develop better testing, treatments and vaccines.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:43 PM
CLEAR - NB DVP app. York Mills. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 PM
It's going to be a gusty Friday the 13th starting around 7am with the passage of a cold front. Gusts 50-60 km/h lik…
Latest Weather
Read more