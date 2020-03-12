Joint research team isolates COVID-19 virus

A research team comprising of clinical microbiologists and infectious disease specialists from Sunnybrook Hospital, McMaster University and University of Toronto has isolated the virus responsible for causing COVID-19.

A release from Sunnybrook says Dr. Samira Mubareka and Dr. Rob Kozak of Sunnybrook and University of Toronto along with Dr. Arinjay Banerjee and Dr. Karen Mossman of McMaster University collaboarted to isolate the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has caused the current outbreak. It adds that they were able to “culture the virus from two clinical specimens in a Level 3 containment facility.”

The isolated virus will help researchers across the world develop better testing, treatments and vaccines.