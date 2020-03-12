Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House of Commons considers new COVID-19 protection measures
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 1:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday March 10, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The board that governs the House of Commons says it’s considering measures to improve safety on Parliament Hill after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would self-isolate over coronavirus concerns.
The Board of Internal Economy is chaired by Speaker Anthony Rota.
Rota says he expects to announce new measures this afternoon.
The board already has a pandemic plan designed to allow members to continue their constitutional duties in the event of an outbreak.
Conservative MP Mark Strahl says members of his party have been encouraged to go back to their constituencies if they’re not feeling well.
