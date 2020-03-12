Loading articles...

House of Commons considers new COVID-19 protection measures

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday March 10, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The board that governs the House of Commons says it’s considering measures to improve safety on Parliament Hill after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would self-isolate over coronavirus concerns.

The Board of Internal Economy is chaired by Speaker Anthony Rota.

Rota says he expects to announce new measures this afternoon.

The board already has a pandemic plan designed to allow members to continue their constitutional duties in the event of an outbreak.

Conservative MP Mark Strahl says members of his party have been encouraged to go back to their constituencies if they’re not feeling well.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press

