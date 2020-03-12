Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dozens of people line up for groceries at Lansdowne and Dundas No Frills
by News Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2020 6:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 6:31 pm EDT
Shoppers line up outside No Frills at Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street. Photo credit: Wayne Whyte
Line-ups were spotted outside a No Frills grocery store in Toronto on Thursday amid fears over the spread of COVID-19.
Photos showed shoppers lining up outside the store’s doors at at Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street, waiting to get inside.
There were also reports that Toronto police officers were on the scene.
It’s believed the line-up has since cleared, but there several drivers still attempting to get into the parking lot.
Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, addressed concerns over people heading to stock up on supplies in a press conference today. “What I would suggest is that now is a good time to reflect on ‘What are the daily needs of your household?’ and ‘How would you manage those needs in the event that you or someone in your household were to fall ill?’ so it’s that kind of preparation activity.”
The Walmart at St. Clair and Runnymede report one-hour lineups and empty shelves. Workers there say toilet paper will be restocked in two days and it is currently sold out.
The Superstore along Weston Road is actually limiting toilet paper to two packs per family and a line up was report at Fiesta Farms on Christie, just north of Bloor Street.