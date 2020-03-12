Dozens of people line up for groceries at Lansdowne and Dundas No Frills

Line-ups were spotted outside a No Frills grocery store in Toronto on Thursday amid fears over the spread of COVID-19.

Photos showed shoppers lining up outside the store’s doors at at Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street, waiting to get inside.

There were also reports that Toronto police officers were on the scene.

It’s believed the line-up has since cleared, but there several drivers still attempting to get into the parking lot.

Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, addressed concerns over people heading to stock up on supplies in a press conference today. “What I would suggest is that now is a good time to reflect on ‘What are the daily needs of your household?’ and ‘How would you manage those needs in the event that you or someone in your household were to fall ill?’ so it’s that kind of preparation activity.”

The Walmart at St. Clair and Runnymede report one-hour lineups and empty shelves. Workers there say toilet paper will be restocked in two days and it is currently sold out.

The Superstore along Weston Road is actually limiting toilet paper to two packs per family and a line up was report at Fiesta Farms on Christie, just north of Bloor Street.

An influx of closures and suspensions of events, including the shuttering of all Ontario public schools for two weeks after March Break, were announced on Thursday.