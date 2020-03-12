COVID-19: What has been cancelled, suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus

Several events around the world have been cancelled and sports leagues have begun to suspend their seasons amid concerns over the spread coronavirus.

Here is a list of some of the top events in Toronto and Canada cancelled due to COVID-19:

Toronto

St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled;

Collision 2020 tech conference cancelled, to be held online;

Shopify Unite conference cancelled.

Pearl Jam concert was cancelled.

Sports:

NHL suspends 2019-20 season impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.

NBA suspends season impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team’s players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.

MLB cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.

NLL suspends 2020 season impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.

World women’s hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.

World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.

World women’s curling championship March 14-22, Prince George, B.C., cancelled.

World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.

Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled

Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.

CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.

Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.

Alpine ski NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.

Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.

Several college basketball tournaments, including the Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments, putting the March Maddness tournament in jeopardy;

Canada: