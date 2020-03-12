Loading articles...

COVID-19: What has been cancelled, suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 3:27 pm EDT

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Several events around the world have been cancelled and sports leagues have begun to suspend their seasons amid concerns over the spread coronavirus.

Here is a list of some of the top events in Toronto and Canada cancelled due to COVID-19:

Toronto

  • St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled;
  • Collision 2020 tech conference cancelled, to be held online;
  • Shopify Unite conference cancelled.
  • Pearl Jam concert was cancelled.

 

Sports:

  • NHL suspends 2019-20 season impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
  • Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.
  • NBA suspends season impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team’s players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.
  • MLB cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • NLL suspends 2020 season impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.
  • Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.
  • World women’s hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.
  • World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.
  • World women’s curling championship March 14-22, Prince George, B.C., cancelled.
  • World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.
  • Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled
  • Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.
  • CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.
  • Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.
  • Alpine ski NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.
  • Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.
  • Several college basketball tournaments, including the Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments, putting the March Maddness tournament in jeopardy;

 

Canada:

  • Junos Awards and Juno week activities have been cancelled in Saskatoon
  • First Minister’s meeting is cancelled, to be held over the phone.
  • Canadian Screen Awards week has been cancelled.
