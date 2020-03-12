Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China, Russia interfering with Canadian affairs, watchdog report says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 10:33 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
OTTAWA — A national security-and-intelligence watchdog says China and Russia are meddling in Canada’s affairs.
In a report today, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians singles out the two countries for trying to exploit the openness of Canadian society and penetrating key institutions for their own ends.
It says they target ethnocultural communities, try to corrupt the political process, manipulate the media and influence debate on university campuses.
Overall, the committee says efforts by foreign adversaries to interfere in Canada’s affairs pose a significant and growing risk.
It says the federal government has been slow to react to the threat of foreign interference and recommends it be addressed in a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach.
The committee, established in 2017, has the authority to review sensitive activities across the federal government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.