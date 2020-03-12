China, Russia interfering with Canadian affairs, watchdog report says

OTTAWA — A national security-and-intelligence watchdog says China and Russia are meddling in Canada’s affairs.

In a report today, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians singles out the two countries for trying to exploit the openness of Canadian society and penetrating key institutions for their own ends.

It says they target ethnocultural communities, try to corrupt the political process, manipulate the media and influence debate on university campuses.

Overall, the committee says efforts by foreign adversaries to interfere in Canada’s affairs pose a significant and growing risk.

It says the federal government has been slow to react to the threat of foreign interference and recommends it be addressed in a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach.

The committee, established in 2017, has the authority to review sensitive activities across the federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press