'Chair Girl' to be sentenced today

A woman was captured on video throwing a chair off a balcony on Bremner Boulevard. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A young woman who gained notoriety after throwing a chair from a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto is due to be sentenced today.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life last year.

Prosecutors are requesting several months behind bars for the 20-year-old.

But her lawyer says she shouldn’t face any jail time.

