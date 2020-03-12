Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Catholic teachers' union reaches tentative deal with province
by News Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2020 4:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 4:48 pm EDT
Teachers from across Ontario protest at Queen's Park amid a province-wide strike on Feb. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra
A source in the Premier’s office says the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has reached a tentative deal with the province.
In a statement, Liz Stuart, President of OECTA confirmed they have reached “a tentative agreement with the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association and the Government of Ontario on central terms for a new collective agreement.”
Details of the agreement will remain confidential pending ratification of the deal.
If the deal is recommended for approval, Catholic teachers will participate in a province-wide vote on April 7 and 8.
All OECTA strike action will be suspended during the ratification process.
#OECTA has reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association and the Government of Ontario on central terms for a new collective agreement.