Catholic teachers' union reaches tentative deal with province

A source in the Premier’s office says the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has reached a tentative deal with the province.

In a statement, Liz Stuart, President of OECTA confirmed they have reached “a tentative agreement with the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association and the Government of Ontario on central terms for a new collective agreement.”

Details of the agreement will remain confidential pending ratification of the deal.

If the deal is recommended for approval, Catholic teachers will participate in a province-wide vote on April 7 and 8.

All OECTA strike action will be suspended during the ratification process.

