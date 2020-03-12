Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canadian Tire names Greg Hicks as new chief executive
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 12, 2020 7:53 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has named Greg Hicks as president and chief executive, effective immediately.
Hicks takes over from Stephen Wetmore, who is also stepping down as a member of the board.
Wetmore will act as an adviser to the retailer as honorary director until the end of 2020 to help ensure a smooth transition.
Hicks most recently served as president, Canadian Tire Retail, the company’s largest business.
He will also join the Canadian Tire board of directors.
Canadian Tire chair Maureen Sabia says the appointment of Hicks follows a rigorous global search process that considered internal and external candidates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC, TSX:CTC.A)
The Canadian Press
