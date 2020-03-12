Loading articles...

Canadian Screen Awards set for March 29 are cancelled due to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — The Canadian Screen Awards have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says the cancellation affects the broadcast gala scheduled for March 29 as well as all Canadian Screen Week events.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

