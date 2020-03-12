Loading articles...

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Last Updated Mar 12, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

An aircraft passes the rising full moon breaking through the clouds at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MARCH 6-12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

The Associated Press



