Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau to announce funding to deal with increasing number of COVID-19 cases
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday March 10, 2020 in Ottawa. Trudeau plans today to announce federal funding to help provincial health-care systems cope with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans today to announce federal funding to help provincial health-care systems cope with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves.
Business and labour groups say they want the federal government to loosen restrictions on employment insurance payments for people who are off work due to illness.
This would also make it easier for people with more precarious jobs to stay home and avoid infecting others.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday that the government was “looking at taking some initiatives this week” to help workers, employers and provincial health systems.
There are few confirmed instances of community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Canada, but the number of cases continues to grow.
So far, there have been 94 confirmed cases of the illness in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020