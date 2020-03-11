Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor posted a message to social media saying the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

Hanks posted the message below to Instagram.

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!

Hanks, 63, and Wilson, an actress and a singer, were married in 1988.