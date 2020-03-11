Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
by News Staff and The Associated Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 9:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 9:59 pm EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles. Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at January’s Golden Globes Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus.
The actor posted a message to social media saying the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.
Hanks posted the message below to Instagram.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
Take care of yourselves!
Hanx!
Hanks, 63, and Wilson, an actress and a singer, were married in 1988.