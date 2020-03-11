Loading articles...

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada:

— British Columbia: 39 confirmed, including 1 death

— Ontario: 37 confirmed

— Alberta: 14 confirmed

— Quebec: 4 confirmed; 1 presumptive

— Total: 95

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

