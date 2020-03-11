Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sporting goods chain Modell's to close its remaining stores
by Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 5:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Modell’s Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing its remaining 100-plus stores.
It becomes the latest traditional retailer to succumb to a fast changing environment. In recent years Payless ShoeSource Corp., Toys R Us and children’s chain Gymboree have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization or liquidated their operations.
The New York-based retailer known to New Yorkers for its “Gotta Go to Mo’s” advertising slogan, will start liquidation sales Friday morning. It will team up with Tiger Capital Group to oversee the going-out-business sales. Tiger had helped the company liquidate 19 stores.
