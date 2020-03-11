Loading articles...

Sporting goods chain Modell's to close its remaining stores

Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Modell’s Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing its remaining 100-plus stores.

It becomes the latest traditional retailer to succumb to a fast changing environment. In recent years Payless ShoeSource Corp., Toys R Us and children’s chain Gymboree have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization or liquidated their operations.

The New York-based retailer known to New Yorkers for its “Gotta Go to Mo’s” advertising slogan, will start liquidation sales Friday morning. It will team up with Tiger Capital Group to oversee the going-out-business sales. Tiger had helped the company liquidate 19 stores.

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

