PepsiCo buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85B

NEW YORK — PepsiCo says it’s buying energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than just years ago. The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo’s portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP.

Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009.

The deal is targeted to close in the first half of the year.

The Associated Press

