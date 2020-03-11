1 person without vital signs after fire in Parkdale

One person has been found without vital signs after fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building in Parkdale.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say there was a small fire in one of the units which was knocked down quickly. As firefighters went through the apartment they found the person.

Paramedics say they have not transported anyone yet, adding that the injuries do not appear to be fire-related.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.