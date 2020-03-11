Loading articles...

1 person without vital signs after fire in Parkdale

Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 10:31 am EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person has been found without vital signs after fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building in Parkdale.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Dunn Avenue near Queen Street West around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say there was a small fire in one of the units which was knocked down quickly. As firefighters went through the apartment they found the person.

Paramedics say they have not transported anyone yet, adding that the injuries do not appear to be fire-related.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
#SB410 beyond Queen, a collision is blocking the two left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:55 AM
Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for #Toronto GTA for Wed. March 11. The chill is back!
Latest Weather
Read more