Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario elementary school teachers to resume contract talks with province
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 5:32 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 5:40 am EDT
Ontario public elementary school teachers picket on Front Street in Toronto on Feb. 6, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
The union that represents elementary teachers is to resume contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government Wednesday.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario — which represents 80,000 educators — has warned that if bargaining doesn’t produce an agreement, it will resume job action after March break.
Contract talks with the unions representing the province’s English Catholic school system teachers and French-language teachers are also expected to continue today.
The discussions come after the Ford government made concessions on two key issues last week, though largely affecting secondary teachers.
The government offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year instead of the government’s original target of 28, and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses it previously said would be mandatory.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has urged the unions to engage in constructive talks in order to keep children in the classroom.