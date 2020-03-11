Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 9:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — American actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announce they have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

More to come.

The Associated Press

