NewsAlert: Feds to deliver budget March 30

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal Liberals will deliver the budget for this year on March 30.

This year’s budget will be the first of the government’s minority mandate, and will have what Morneau has said is a climate lens to it.

But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has changed some spending plans.

Morneau said last week the budget will likely include an increased contingency should the economic hit from COVID-19 be prolonged and deep.

More to come…

The Canadian Press