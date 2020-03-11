Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Brunswick restricts international visitors to long-term care homes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 3:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
FREDERICTON — Anyone returning from travel outside of Canada will not be allowed to enter any long-term care facilities in New Brunswick for 14 days.
The latest restriction to address the novel coronavirus was announced today by Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health.
She says public health officials are concerned about keeping the infection out of nursing homes, seniors residences and other such locations.
The latest restriction does not apply to health-care professionals who work in those facilities unless they have visited China’s Hubei province, Iran or Italy.
That’s different than restrictions for schools announced Tuesday, where anyone who travels internationally — including staff and volunteers — are barred for 14 days.
New Brunswick has yet to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, but Russell says it’s just a matter of time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
