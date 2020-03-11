NBA to announce no fans at upcoming games: reports

There have been hundreds of sporting events canceled around the world over coronavirus concerns and the NBA will reportedly soon follow suit.

Early Wednesday morning it was announced that the Golden State Warriors would play their upcoming home game against the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco without fans because of a local ban on gatherings of large groups of people in downtown San Francisco.

On Wednesday evening, the NBA Board of Governors and qwners spoke about the possibility of all future games being played without fans at the arena.

According to ESPN NBA Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will announce on Thursday they will continue the season playing games without fans in the arena.

“It might be a little weird to play without fans.” Raptors forward Norman Powell told CityNews. “I feel like I’ve never played a game before without having fans. Even being a little kid playing basketball at the arena you are always surrounded by fans. But the NBA is just taking the necessary measures to make sure everyone is safe.”

Norman was hosting his annual Basketbowl event that benefits the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Toronto program on Wednesday night. There were multiple signs in the venue asking the fans to refrain from any physical contact with him for the “respect and safety” of Norman Powell.

“I think, right now, it’s a sensitive and new topic and information is coming out and it’s tough to figure out where or when things are going and everybody is trying to get a grasp of what is going on with the virus” Powell said over the fear of the virus surrounding the league and it’s fans. “I know they are taking the necessary measures to prepare to limit the risk for everybody involved. You don’t want to have it continue to spread and you want to keep it under control, so we are just going to follow the measures of what the NBA say and go from there.”

The Raptors next home game is Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.