Mountain lion bites Colorado deputy responding to attack

Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities in northern Colorado say a mountain lion attacked a person and bit a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to help.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Moore said the attack happened Wednesday in Big Thompson Canyon in Loveland, an area north of Denver that features prominent cliff walls and is popular with anglers and kayakers.

Both were were taken to a hospital. The deputy was expected to recover, Moore said, but no details were released about the other victim’s condition.

The mountain lion was shot and killed, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is leading the investigation, Fort Collins Coloradoan newspaper reported.

No other information has been released.

The Associated Press

