Mexico subway cars collide, killing 1, injuring 41

MEXICO CITY — Two subway cars collided in the Mexico City Metro system, and officials say one person was killed and 41 injured.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that one of the trains apparently reversed into another train by accident.

She wrote in her Twitter account that the accident occurred around midnight.

She said 25 of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to local hospitals. She said all the injuries were “light to medium” and said non were life-threatening.

The Associated Press