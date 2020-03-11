Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Foul play ruled out after girl, 5, falls from 12th floor balcony
by News Staff
Posted Mar 11, 2020 4:28 pm EDT
Toronto police at an apartment building near Jane and Finch after a child fell from a balcony. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas
Toronto police say the circumstances surrounding a five-year-old girl’s fall from a balcony in North York is no longer considered suspicious.
Police were called to a building in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area just after 2 p.m. following reports a child had fallen from a 12th floor balcony.
The child reportedly suffered a broken pelvis along with other serious injuries but investigators believe a nearby garbage bin helped cushion her fall and may have actually saved her life.
Investigators say they have ruled out foul play in the incident and are no longer treating this as a criminal investigation.
