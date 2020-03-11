Loading articles...

Federal budget to be delivered March 30

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau waits to appear before the House of Commons Finance committee in Ottawa, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Morneau was told weeks into the Liberals' second mandate that Canadians are most worried about affordability in areas where governments have a lot of power over prices — particularly child care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal Liberals will deliver the budget for this year on March 30.

This year’s budget will be the first of the government’s minority mandate, and will have what Morneau has said is a climate lens to it.

But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has changed some spending plans.

Morneau said last week the budget will likely include an increased contingency should the economic hit from COVID-19 be prolonged and deep.

