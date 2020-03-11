Loading articles...

Will COVID-19 cause a global recession?

Electronic screens show the closing numbers at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, March 9, 2020.. Credit Image: © Wang Ying/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve no doubt seen the screaming headlines about the stock market crash. The fear of COVID-19 is real, especially for investors. Billions of dollars in value have already been lost. But there’s also a bigger picture.

Looking at how the stock market reacts to a threat like this virus can offer a glimpse of how the world is coping with uncertainty. Is there a big buyback after an ugly loss? Are there particular sectors rising or falling? What are governments planning to do to keep their economies stable? You may not have a buck in the market, but you can learn a lot from watching those who do.

GUEST: Mike Eppel, Senior Business Editor, 680 News

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

