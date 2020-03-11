Canadian cruise ship passenger tests positive for COVID-19

A Canadian under quarantine at an Ontario military base after leaving a contaminated cruise ship in California has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada isn’t revealing any details about the patient’s identity.

The person seemed healthy upon leaving the Grand Princess ship in California but was found to have a mild fever and a cough in an assessment at CFB Trenton.

He or she is in isolation at the base, where hundreds of other Canadians repatriated from the cruise are also staying.

Meanwhile Health officials in Quebec say the province is now up to seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Authorities said in a tweet late Tuesday a presumptive case involving a cruise ship passenger has been confirmed.

Two other new confirmed cases involve a passenger returning from Miami and the Caribbean who is hospitalized at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal and someone returning from the Dominican Republic who is in self-isolation.

Quebec’s public health lab is now able to confirm cases, but if officials are unsure, a second result may be requested from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.