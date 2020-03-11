Loading articles...

Animal control director resigns over killing of injured dog

Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky animal control director has resigned amid accusations he killed a family’s dog that was hit by a car. The pet’s body was discovered in a county courthouse dumpster, officials said.

David Wood stepped down Tuesday from his Spencer County post effective immediately, District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson told WDRB-TV.

An animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding her in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs, according to Spencer County Judge-Executive John Riley. Wood was accused of then shooting the pet, named Abigail, in the head before her body was left behind the courthouse, news outlets have reported.

Wood maintained 9-year-old Abigail wasn’t wearing a collar. His attorney defended the director’s action, saying Wood euthanized the dog to “end its suffering.”

Abigail’s owners argued she could have been saved. They confronted Wood at a fiscal court meeting last week, WDRB said.

County officials suspended Wood on March 5, but postponed a vote twice on whether to fire him ahead of his resignation this week, according to news outlets.

The Associated Press

