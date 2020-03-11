Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Animal control director resigns over killing of injured dog
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 11:24 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky animal control director has resigned amid accusations he killed a family’s dog that was hit by a car. The pet’s body was discovered in a county courthouse dumpster, officials said.
David Wood stepped down Tuesday from his Spencer County post effective immediately, District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson told WDRB-TV.
An animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding her in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs, according to Spencer County Judge-Executive John Riley. Wood was accused of then shooting the pet, named Abigail, in the head before her body was left behind the courthouse, news outlets have reported.
Wood maintained 9-year-old Abigail wasn’t wearing a collar. His attorney defended the director’s action, saying Wood euthanized the dog to “end its suffering.”
Abigail’s owners argued she could have been saved. They confronted Wood at a fiscal court meeting last week, WDRB said.
County officials suspended Wood on March 5, but postponed a vote twice on whether to fire him ahead of his resignation this week, according to news outlets.