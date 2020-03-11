Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada cancels order for 11 Boeing 737 Max jets amid ongoing questions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 1:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Air Canada is cancelling an order for 11 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid ongoing questions about the safety of the grounded jet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
MONTREAL — Air Canada is cancelling an order for 11 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid ongoing questions about the safety of the grounded jet.
Canada’s largest airline says it recently cut back on a 2013 deal to buy 61 of the beleaguered planes, reducing the total to 50.
Despite the cancellation, Air Canada says it is “fully committed” to the Max and that the move reflects “evolving, long-term fleet planning requirements.”
The Canadian government and countries around the world banned the 737 Max from the skies last year following two crashes in five months that killed all 346 people on board, including 18 Canadians.
The grounding has pushed back the expected delivery of the remaining 26 jets on the order book for Air Canada until well into next year. The aircraft were initially slated to be on the tarmac by this summer.
Boeing Co. reported Wednesday that it logged more commercial aircraft cancellations than new orders last month, marking a bleak start to the year for the manufacturer already reeling from two fatal crashes of its best-selling plane.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.