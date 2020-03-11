Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 11, 2020 11:48 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 11, 2020 at 11:59 am EDT
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.
The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.”
Followed by this:
“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”
Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers and wranglers have been unable to catch the animal and have backed off when it gets too close to heavily travelled roads.
“It jumps fences,” she said. “It goes into pools.”
Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.” These are direct quotes.
The Associated Press
