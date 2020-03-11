10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN HAS ANOTHER BIG PRIMARY NIGHT The former vice-president wins Michigan’s Democratic primary, a key battleground state, as well as Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealing a serious blow to Bernie Sanders and widening his path to the nomination.

2. SANDERS CAMPAIGN AT A CROSSROADS The face of the Democrats’ far-left flank is suddenly staring up at a wall of opposition from his own party, an urgent call to unify against President Trump and a growing delegate disadvantage.

3. ‘THE EPICENTER — THE NEW CHINA — IS EUROPE’ In the U.S., the new coronavirus caseload passes 1,000 while in Europe, an increasingly locked-down Italy counts more than 10,000 infections and records soaring deaths among its aging population.

4. AMERICANS TAKE NEW SAFEGUARDS AGAINST VIRUS Some governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the coronavirus’ spread, banning large public gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops.

5. GLOBAL SHARES MIXED AS WORRIES COUNTER FISCAL STEPS European markets open higher after Asian shares mostly decline, as governments ramp up aid for economies reeling from the virus outbreak.

6. RUSSIA PASSES PRO- PUTIN BILL The Russian parliament approves a sweeping constitutional reform, a move that will allow Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 2024.

7. WEINSTEIN FACES SENTENCING, PRISON The final act for the once-powerful film producer begins in New York when he will be sentenced following his conviction in the landmark #MeToo rape trial.

8. AFGHANS SET TO RELEASE 1,500 TALIBAN The delayed decree by President Ashraf Ghani is a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

9. EARTH GETTING CONSIDERABLY WARMER The head of the U.N. weather agency says last year was the second warmest on record, the past decade the hottest in human history and January the warmest January since 1850.

10. WHAT LOS ANGELES OPERA FOUND ‘CREDIBLE’ A probe into sexual harassment allegations against ?Plácido Domingo finds that the legendary tenor engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with multiple women over three decades there.

The Associated Press



