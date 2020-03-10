Sudbury confirms first case of coronavirus, patient attended convention in Toronto

Health officials in northern Ontario have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Sudbury area.

In an online statement, Sudbury public health says a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 after he went to the emergency department at Health Sciences North on Saturday.

It says the investigation is ongoing, but adds that the man attended a convention by Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto on March 2 and 3.

The public health agency says the man was sent home after being diagnosed, where he remains in isolation.