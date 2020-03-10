Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sudbury confirms first case of coronavirus, patient attended convention in Toronto
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 11:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 10, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
Health officials in northern Ontario have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Sudbury area.
In an online statement, Sudbury public health says a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 after he went to the emergency department at Health Sciences North on Saturday.
It says the investigation is ongoing, but adds that the man attended a convention by Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto on March 2 and 3.
The public health agency says the man was sent home after being diagnosed, where he remains in isolation.