Sudbury confirms first case of coronavirus, patient attended convention in Toronto

Last Updated Mar 10, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Health officials in northern Ontario have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Sudbury area.

In an online statement, Sudbury public health says a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 after he went to the emergency department at Health Sciences North on Saturday.

It says the investigation is ongoing, but adds that the man attended a convention by Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto on March 2 and 3.

The public health agency says the man was sent home after being diagnosed, where he remains in isolation.

