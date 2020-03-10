Loading articles...

South African court clears president of graft allegations

JOHANNESBURG — A South African court has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegations that he misled parliament about the funding of his campaign to become leader of the ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa had been accused by the country’s public watchdog of misleading lawmakers about a $34,000 contribution from the CEO of a local company, Africa Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

The company has been implicated in a state probe into allegations of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018.

The Pretoria High Court Tuesday dismissed the watchdog’s report which is a boost for Ramaphosa, who became president on promises to rid South Africa of corruption.

Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as ANC leader and later as president of the country after Zuma resigned under pressure amid numerous allegations of graft.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#NB400 north of the 401, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for #Toronto GTA for Tuesday March 10. Not an all day rain but you definitely need the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more