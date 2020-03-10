Loading articles...

San Francisco area man guilty of commuter train murder

OAKLAND, Calif. — San Francisco area man with a history of violence and mental illness is guilty of the random stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman at a commuter train platform two years ago, a killing with racial undertones that prompted rallies and vigils.

An Alameda County jury announced Tuesday it found John Lee Cowell, 29, guilty of murdering Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland as she was returning home from a family gathering with her two sisters. Jurors also found Cowell guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of Wilson’s sister, who survived severe injuries to her neck.

The jury also convicted Cowell of the special circumstances count of lying in wait. The jury reached the verdict hours after starting deliberations.

Cowell will face a second trial to determine his sanity. If found insane, he would be sent to a psychiatric hospital.

The Associated Press

