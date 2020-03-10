Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard to table his second budget today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard responds to reporters questions on the eve of his budget speech, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Plaines of Abraham in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard’s budget today is expected to include measures to alleviate the damage to the province’s economy from the novel coronavirus.
Girard’s second budget since the Coalition Avenir Quebec took power in 2018 will be tabled in the context of a strong provincial economy that includes record low unemployment.
But the spread of the coronavirus has hurt the global economy and forced the hand of the Quebec government.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Monday the budget would include a significant boost in funding to stimulate the economy without plunging the province into deficit.
Girard told reporters Monday he planned the budget with COVID-19 in mind, but he wouldn’t elaborate.
The finance minister’s economic update last fall indicated the province would finish the year with higher-than-expected growth and a budget surplus of more than $4 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.