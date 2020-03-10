Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors expected to cross-examine Kalen Schlatter at his murder trial today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Defence lawyer Lydia Riva questions Kalen Schlatter as Justice Michael Dambrot looks on in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, March 9, 2020. Schlatter, a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman, says she was alive when he left her following a consensual sexual encounter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
TORONTO — Prosecutors are expected today to cross-examine a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman.
Kalen Schlatter began testifying in his murder trial on Monday, telling the court Tess Richey was alive when the two parted ways and he only later learned of her death.
Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of the 22-year-old Richey, who went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017.
He told the court he met Richey after they left the same club, and the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a stairwell on the night she disappeared.
Richey’s body was found days after she vanished, in a stairwell a short distance from where she had last been seen.
The Crown alleges Schlatter strangled Richey after she refused to have sex with him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 10, 2020.