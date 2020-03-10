Loading articles...

Police release video of suspect in tow truck arson investigation

Durham Regional Police have released video of a suspect in an arson investigation.

Ajax Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a tow truck fully engulfed in flames on Feb. 29 near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Betts Road in Ajax.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police, or Crime Stoppers. Police say tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

