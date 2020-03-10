Plans to deal with COVID-19 and marijuana-scented cash; In The News for March 10

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what’s on the radar of our editors for the morning of March 10 …

What we are watching in Canada …

OTTAWA — The federal government is asking the provinces and territories for their plans to deal with COVID-19 ahead of a meeting on Friday between the premiers and the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote the provinces and territories asking them to inform the federal government of their state of readiness and any shortages they’re facing ahead of the first ministers meeting in Ottawa.

The letter came as Canada reported its first death on Monday from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, says the man died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre on Sunday night, and his symptoms were detected between Thursday and early Friday.

She says the man was in his 80s with a number of underlying health conditions.

Friday’s first ministers meeting will include discussions on the potential impact of the spreading virus on the country’s health-care system and its economy.

Also this …

TORONTO — Prosecutors are expected today to cross-examine a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman.

Kalen Schlatter began testifying in his murder trial on Monday, telling the court Tess Richey was alive when the two parted ways and he only later learned of her death.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of the 22-year-old Richey, who went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017.

He told the court he met Richey after they left the same club, and the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a stairwell on the night she disappeared.

Richey’s body was found days after she vanished, in a stairwell a short distance from where she had last been seen.

What we are watching in the U.S. …

DETROIT — Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders’ 2016 U.S. presidential bid, but four years later, the same state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests today at a critical point in the Democratic race.

Former vice-president Joe Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week.

Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favour Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.

What we are watching in the rest of the world …

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Grief, anger and controversy are the among the lasting effects of the crash one year ago when an Ethiopian Airlines flight went down shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

A memorial service is planned today to mark the anniversary of the crash.

It was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max jets, which remain out of service.

Ethiopian investigators are mostly blaming Boeing for the crash that happened shortly after takeoff.

They say in an interim report points to design failures and inadequate training for pilots.

ICYMI …

OTTAWA — A top Trump administration adviser on telecommunications has met with officials in Ottawa as Canada continues working on whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei to participate in its new 5G wireless internet network.

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa and a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed the meetings with Robert Blair, the White House special representative for international telecommunications. But neither would provide details, including who from Canada took part in the talks.

President Donald Trump has warned American allies, especially those in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network that includes Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, not to allow Huawei into their next-generation 5G networks.

The U.S. deems the Chinese tech giant a national-security threat, a charge the company denies.

The Trump administration has said that China’s 2017 national intelligence law means communist leaders could force Huawei to conduct cyberespionage on behalf of the country’s government.

“5G” is the term for the next generation of wireless data technology, allowing much faster transmission of digital information with shorter delays. Besides moving more data to and from smartphones, 5G is expected to transform technology such as in health care, autonomous vehicles, and remote sensing.

Weird and wild …

ASHLAND, La. — A Louisiana woman has been arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.”

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says that authorities began investigating 33-year-old Stormy Lynn Parfait on Friday, shortly after she showed up to the Ashland jail to pay an inmate’s bond fee.

The sheriff’s office says authorities searched her car after catching a whiff of the cash and found nearly $40,000 more inside along with about 100 Klonopin pills.

The agency said a search of her house turned up additional cash, drugs and paraphernalia. Parfait was charged with about a dozen drug offences.

Know your news …

On this day in 2010 …

Canadian actor Corey Haim died of pneumonia complications in at age 38. Drugs found in his system were not a factor in his death. He became a teen heartthrob with the 1986 film “Lucas” and 1987’s “The Lost Boys,” but fell into a debilitating battle with drugs and alcohol that he later blamed for ruining his career and destroying his health.

Entertainment news …

Organizers say the Chinese tour of “Come From Away” has been postponed in light of concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Newfoundland-set musical was slated to open in China this spring.

A spokesman for Junkyard Dog Productions says the tour has been rescheduled to 2022.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of how the tiny town of Gander welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

The Tony Award-winning show has toured North America, and travelled to London’s West End and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press