Nygard to restructure and seek protection amid sex crime claims and lawsuits

NEW YORK — Nygard Group of Companies says it is embarking on a restructuring after a string of sexual crime allegations and lawsuits have ensnared its founder.

The women’s fashion company says it has filed a notice of intention to file a proposal under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act while it restructures its finances, but the action does not mean the company is headed for bankruptcy or receivership.

Nygard says in a release it’s business as usual at the company and the filing is only meant to protect the livelihoods of thousands of employees and prepare the company for long-term financial stability.

The filing comes almost a month after nearly a dozen women filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the company’s founder Peter Nygard of luring them to his Bahamian mansion under the pretence of modelling opportunities in order to sexually assault them.

Nygard stepped down from the company in February after the FBI raided the company’s headquarters and American retailer Dillard’s Inc. dropped the brand’s clothing from its department stores.

Nygard came to Canada as a child from Finland with his parents in 1942 and eventually built a fashion empire that landed him on several lists of the richest Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press