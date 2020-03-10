Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Carolina Marines identified as those slain in Iraq
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 10, 2020 11:25 am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Defence identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.
A Defence Department news release issued Tuesday said the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq. The latest release did not elaborate on the circumstances.
Earlier in the week, a military news release said two service members were killed by enemy forces Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of Iraq.
The slain Marines were identified in the release as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland.
They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.